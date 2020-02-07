Recruit (RCRRF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of Recruit stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. Recruit has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $42.16.

Get Recruit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.