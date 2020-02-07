Recruit (RCRRF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Feb 7th, 2020

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of Recruit stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. Recruit has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $42.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

Earnings History for Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

