CI Financial (CIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.62 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$527.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of CIX opened at C$24.39 on Friday. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$17.23 and a 1 year high of C$24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In other CI Financial news, Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 9,570 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.72, for a total value of C$207,907.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,708 shares in the company, valued at C$1,514,399.33. Also, Director Sheila A. Murray sold 11,300 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.85, for a total value of C$235,553.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,777,007.81. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,386.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

