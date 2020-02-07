IGM Financial (IGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect IGM Financial to post earnings of C$0.81 per share for the quarter.
Shares of IGM stock opened at C$39.93 on Friday. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$32.73 and a one year high of C$40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05.
About IGM Financial
Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.