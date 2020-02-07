IGM Financial (IGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect IGM Financial to post earnings of C$0.81 per share for the quarter.

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$39.93 on Friday. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$32.73 and a one year high of C$40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

