Enbridge (ENB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.64 per share for the quarter.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$11.60 billion for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$55.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$43.02 and a 12-month high of C$56.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 100.10%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.00.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$51.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,160.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 872,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,550,037.40. Also, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total value of C$1,577,081.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,003 shares in the company, valued at C$10,394,155.91. Insiders have sold 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860 over the last quarter.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

