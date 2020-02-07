Sensient Technologies (SXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect Sensient Technologies to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXT. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

