Air Lease (AL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AL opened at $44.47 on Friday. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $9,901,269.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,268,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,980,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $686,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 378,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,129,296 over the last 90 days. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

