Air Lease (AL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AL opened at $44.47 on Friday. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.
Air Lease Company Profile
Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.
