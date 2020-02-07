Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Price

News headlines about GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been trending very negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. GLENCORE PLC/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the energy company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.86. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

