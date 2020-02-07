Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Receiving Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canaccord Genuity Group earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

CCORF stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

