Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 3.57

News stories about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) have trended very positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Dalmac Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67. The firm has a market cap of $990,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04.

Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.01 million during the quarter.

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

