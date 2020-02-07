Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Unlikely to Impact H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Stock Price

News articles about H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. H.I.S. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of H.I.S. stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. H.I.S. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $38.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides international airline tickets.

