eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has trended neutral on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted eBay’s score:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

EBAY opened at $38.00 on Friday. eBay has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

