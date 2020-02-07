Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Uber Technologies’ analysis:

Shares of UBER stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 251,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $6,834,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,132,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,836,379.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,990,789 shares of company stock worth $1,259,940,856.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

