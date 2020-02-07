Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Receives News Impact Score of -1.55

Media headlines about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a news impact score of -1.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TUES shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of TUES stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.87. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $324.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

