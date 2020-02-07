Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Receiving Extremely Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Advantage Lithium earned a news impact score of -4.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of AAL stock opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. Advantage Lithium has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.65.

Advantage Lithium Company Profile

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

