AON (NYSE:AON) Earning Neutral News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about AON (NYSE:AON) have been trending neutral on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AON earned a media sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AON’s ranking:

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $229.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a 1-year low of $156.09 and a 1-year high of $230.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.38.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.