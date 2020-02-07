Prism Medical (CVE:PM) Getting Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Prism Medical (CVE:PM) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Prism Medical earned a coverage optimism score of -2.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Prism Medical has a 1-year low of C$79.71 and a 1-year high of C$13.99.

About Prism Medical

Prism Medical Ltd. is a provider of durable medical equipment and services used to the mobility challenged individuals. The Company’s business units include Prism Medical Canada and Prism Medical United States. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand names of Prism Medical, Ergosafe, Waverley Glen and Nightingale in the home care, acute care and long-term care markets in the United States and Canada.

