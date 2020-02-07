Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a coverage optimism score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alibaba Group’s ranking:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $220.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.94. The company has a market cap of $562.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. TH Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

