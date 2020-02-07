Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a coverage optimism score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alibaba Group’s ranking:
- Alibaba launches B2B sourcing platform providing China with emergency coronavirus medical supplies (marketing-interactive.com)
- Alibaba Launches Supplies-Sourcing Platform to Support Virus-Hit Areas in China (alizila.com)
- China’s Alibaba Sets Up Platform For Coronavirus Medical Supplies (pymnts.com)
- Elliott Management Took a Stake in Struggling SoftBank. It Sees the Value Barron’s Saw. (finance.yahoo.com)
- Alibaba Group (BABA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday (americanbankingnews.com)
Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $220.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.94. The company has a market cap of $562.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
