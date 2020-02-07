KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.80

Press coverage about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a media sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted KKR & Co Inc’s ranking:

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.70. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.