Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given News Sentiment Score of -2.71

Media coverage about Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) has trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Philip Morris International earned a news sentiment score of -2.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Philip Morris International’s analysis:

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.