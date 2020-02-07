$88.00 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce $88.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $91.10 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $73.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $364.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $373.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $381.24 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $389.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

OCFC opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $220,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

