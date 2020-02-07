OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Get OpGen alerts:

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by ($0.74). OpGen had a negative net margin of 397.44% and a negative return on equity of 662.90%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.41% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OpGen (OPGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.