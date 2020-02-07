JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.97.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. Centene has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $6,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,913,390 shares in the company, valued at $416,393,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

