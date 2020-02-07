Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.70. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

