Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD)

Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

NYSE JELD opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.71. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Jeld-Wen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,152,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 194,521 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,921,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

