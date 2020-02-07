Credit Suisse Group Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,010.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $930.00 to $1,010.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $862.61.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG opened at $857.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $858.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $817.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $566.68 and a 52 week high of $893.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.