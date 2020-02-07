KeyCorp Boosts Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $26.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.52% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

NYSE:ATI opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

