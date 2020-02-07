Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $93.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $89.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,104.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,331.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $184,003.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,089,103.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,648 shares of company stock worth $6,172,911. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,614,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,850,000 after purchasing an additional 162,636 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $8,905,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,892,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $6,751,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

