Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

OFC stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,248.19. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $30,036.91. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,913.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

