Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of PEI opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $318.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 17.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

