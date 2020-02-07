Katrina Cliffe Acquires 3,000 Shares of Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Stock

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider Katrina Cliffe purchased 3,000 shares of Homeserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,325 ($17.43) per share, for a total transaction of £39,750 ($52,288.87).

LON HSV opened at GBX 1,316 ($17.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,300.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,196.93. Homeserve plc has a one year low of GBX 936.50 ($12.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

Get Homeserve alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HSV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price target on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Homeserve to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) target price (up previously from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.89) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homeserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.