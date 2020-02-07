Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) Insider Buys £7,486.24 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) insider Robin Archibald purchased 2,636 shares of Shires Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £7,486.24 ($9,847.72).

Shares of SHRS opened at GBX 287.50 ($3.78) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 285.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 271.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Shires Income plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 296.17 ($3.90). The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 million and a PE ratio of 95.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Shires Income’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

About Shires Income

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

