Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) Insider Buys £7,486.24 in Stock

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) insider Robin Archibald purchased 2,636 shares of Shires Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £7,486.24 ($9,847.72).

Shares of SHRS opened at GBX 287.50 ($3.78) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 285.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 271.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Shires Income plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 296.17 ($3.90). The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 million and a PE ratio of 95.83.

Get Shires Income alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Shires Income’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.