Ramiro Mato García Ansorena Purchases 110,000 Shares of Banco Santander SA (LON:BNC) Stock

Banco Santander SA (LON:BNC) insider Ramiro Mato García Ansorena purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £390,500 ($513,680.61).

Shares of LON:BNC opened at GBX 330 ($4.34) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 315.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 322.39. Banco Santander SA has a one year low of GBX 291.85 ($3.84) and a one year high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

