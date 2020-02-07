Ramiro Mato García Ansorena Purchases 110,000 Shares of Banco Santander SA (LON:BNC) Stock

Banco Santander SA (LON:BNC) insider Ramiro Mato García Ansorena purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £390,500 ($513,680.61).
Shares of LON:BNC opened at GBX 330 ($4.34) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 315.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 322.39. Banco Santander SA has a one year low of GBX 291.85 ($3.84) and a one year high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85.
About Banco Santander
See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.