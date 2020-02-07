Stuart Simms Purchases 879,973 Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) Stock

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) insider Stuart Simms purchased 879,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £228,792.98 ($300,964.19).
Shares of XLMedia stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41. XLMedia PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 92 ($1.21). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.
