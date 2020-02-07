Stuart Simms Purchases 879,973 Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) Stock

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) insider Stuart Simms purchased 879,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £228,792.98 ($300,964.19).

Shares of XLMedia stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41. XLMedia PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 92 ($1.21). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

About XLMedia

XLMedia PLC is the United Kingdom-based online performance marketing company. The Company focuses on paying users from multiple online and mobile channels and directs them to online businesses who, in turn, convert such traffic into paying customers. The Company’s segments include Publishing, Media and Partners Network.

