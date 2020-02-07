Simon Litherland Sells 6,242 Shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Simon Litherland purchased 15 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £135.75 ($178.57).

On Friday, December 6th, Simon Litherland purchased 15 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 937 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £140.55 ($184.89).

On Friday, November 8th, Simon Litherland purchased 14 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 956 ($12.58) per share, for a total transaction of £133.84 ($176.06).

BVIC stock opened at GBX 943.50 ($12.41) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 897.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 928.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. Britvic Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BVIC shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Britvic to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($14.01) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 996.79 ($13.11).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

