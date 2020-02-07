Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) Insider William Robert (Bill) Nixon Purchases 83,444 Shares

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) insider William Robert (Bill) Nixon purchased 83,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £50,066.40 ($65,859.51).

Shares of LON MIG3 opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.76. The company has a market cap of $406,000.00 and a PE ratio of 5.99. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 58 ($0.76).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

