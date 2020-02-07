Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) Insider William Robert (Bill) Nixon Purchases 83,444 Shares

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) insider William Robert (Bill) Nixon purchased 83,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £50,066.40 ($65,859.51).

Shares of LON MIG3 opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.76. The company has a market cap of $406,000.00 and a PE ratio of 5.99. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 58 ($0.76).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Katrina Cliffe Acquires 3,000 Shares of Homeserve plc Stock
Katrina Cliffe Acquires 3,000 Shares of Homeserve plc Stock
Shires Income plc Insider Buys £7,486.24 in Stock
Shires Income plc Insider Buys £7,486.24 in Stock
Ramiro Mato García Ansorena Purchases 110,000 Shares of Banco Santander SA Stock
Ramiro Mato García Ansorena Purchases 110,000 Shares of Banco Santander SA Stock
Stuart Simms Purchases 879,973 Shares of XLMedia PLC Stock
Stuart Simms Purchases 879,973 Shares of XLMedia PLC Stock
Simon Litherland Sells 6,242 Shares of Britvic Plc Stock
Simon Litherland Sells 6,242 Shares of Britvic Plc Stock
Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC Insider William Robert Nixon Purchases 83,444 Shares
Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC Insider William Robert Nixon Purchases 83,444 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report