John Lewis Sells 25,000 Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Stock

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider John Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17), for a total transaction of £22,250 ($29,268.61).

Shares of PHTM stock opened at GBX 88.10 ($1.16) on Friday. Photo-Me International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 107.80 ($1.42). The stock has a market cap of $333.03 million and a P/E ratio of 9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. Photo-Me International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Photo-Me International Company Profile

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

