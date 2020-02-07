Insider Buying: Genedrive PLC (LON:GDR) Insider Acquires £5,199.60 in Stock

Genedrive PLC (LON:GDR) insider David Budd purchased 43,330 shares of Genedrive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £5,199.60 ($6,839.78).

LON:GDR opened at GBX 8.75 ($0.12) on Friday. Genedrive PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.91.

Genedrive (LON:GDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX (8.90) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genedrive PLC will post -8.7000004 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genedrive in a research report on Tuesday.

About Genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

