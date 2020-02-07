SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Alex Smith Sells 100,000 Shares

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider Alex Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.92), for a total transaction of £374,000 ($491,975.80).

On Monday, January 13th, Alex Smith bought 52 shares of SThree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £185.12 ($243.51).

On Thursday, December 19th, Alex Smith sold 48,441 shares of SThree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67), for a total transaction of £171,965.55 ($226,210.93).

Shares of LON STEM opened at GBX 385.50 ($5.07) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 363.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. SThree plc has a one year low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a one year high of GBX 379 ($4.99).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a GBX 10.20 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. SThree’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Separately, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

