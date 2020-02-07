Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Jakob Sigurdsson Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, for a total transaction of £46,980 ($61,799.53).

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($30.91) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,424.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,222.70. Victrex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCT. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Victrex to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,242.27 ($29.50).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

