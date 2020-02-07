Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Jakob Sigurdsson Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, for a total transaction of £46,980 ($61,799.53).

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($30.91) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,424.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,222.70. Victrex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCT. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Victrex to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,242.27 ($29.50).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Victrex (LON:VCT)

