Manhattan Associates’ (MANH) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

MANH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 57.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.