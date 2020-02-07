Manhattan Associates’ (MANH) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
MANH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $90.46.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
