Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New Price Target at Oppenheimer

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.68.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $159.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $111.17 and a one year high of $159.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.8% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 312.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.