Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. FBN Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,863,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,335,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,039. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 29.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 343,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 78,557 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 12.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 305,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 24.8% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.