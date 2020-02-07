Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) Insider Acquires £8,470 in Stock

Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) insider Robert Peck bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,470 ($11,141.80).

Energean Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 744 ($9.79) on Friday. Energean Oil & Gas PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 628.10 ($8.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 874.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 938.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENOG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

