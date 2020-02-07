Columbia Sportswear’s (COLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COLM. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $87.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.34.

In other news, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $976,837.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,730,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $12,914,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,703,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,592,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456 in the last ninety days. 56.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,242,000 after buying an additional 290,010 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 397,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,465,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $36,477,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 219,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 6.7% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 134,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

