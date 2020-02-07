Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mylan (MYL)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 2/5/2020 – Mylan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/31/2020 – Mylan was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 1/27/2020 – Mylan was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/27/2020 – Mylan was downgraded by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/9/2020 – Mylan is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/6/2020 – Mylan had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/3/2020 – Mylan was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 12/16/2019 – Mylan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 253.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $32.23.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mylan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,051,000 after buying an additional 425,895 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Mylan by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 6,698,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,491,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mylan by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,293,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,831,000 after buying an additional 482,054 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mylan during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,507,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Mylan during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

