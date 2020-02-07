Brokers Set Expectations for Acadian Timber Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Acadian Timber in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

TSE ADN opened at C$16.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of C$15.52 and a 12-month high of C$17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.67 million and a P/E ratio of 15.92.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

