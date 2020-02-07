Boralex Inc. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Boralex in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Boralex from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boralex from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

TSE BLX opened at C$29.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$29.32.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

