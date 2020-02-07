FY2019 EPS Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) Cut by National Bank Financial

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for MTY Food Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $3.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.44. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

MTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on MTY Food Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$60.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.76. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$51.61 and a 1 year high of C$70.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

