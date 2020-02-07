Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COG. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of COG opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,150 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,611,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

