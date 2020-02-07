Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.00.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Hasbro stock opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $82.87 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after buying an additional 1,106,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,036,000 after buying an additional 302,993 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,684,000 after buying an additional 140,717 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after buying an additional 187,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 737,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,582,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

